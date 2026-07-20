9-year-old boy tattooed by father in Western Pennsylvania, state police say

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a 9-year-old boy was tattooed.

According to a police report, the child, who is from Washington County, told troopers he was given a tattoo without his consent by his father on July 13.

It happened along Church Run Road in Perry Township, Greene County.

The father has not been named, and it’s unknown right now if he will be facing charges.

State police continue to investigate.

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