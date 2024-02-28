Public health alert issued for Nurture Life chicken meal over misbranding

A public health alert was issued on Tuesday for Nurture Life’s Chicken Parm with Super Veggie Spaghetti meals because of misbranding and an undeclared allergen, federal officials said.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the spaghetti in the Nurture Life ready-to-eat product contains egg white, a known allergen, which was not declared on the product label.

The fully cooked chicken meals were produced between Dec. 27, 2023, and Feb. 20, 2024, according to the FSIS. The items were sold online and shipped directly to consumers nationwide.

The product subject to the health alert:

A 5.9-ounce tray with sleeve label containing “nurture life KIDS MEALS CHICKEN PARM WITH SUPER VEGGIE SPAGHETTI” with “enjoy by” dates ranging from Jan. 9, 2024, to March 1, 2024.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified that the firm learned that egg was not declared on the label during an internal audit.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consumers eating the product, according to the FSIS.

Consumers who have bought the product are urged not to eat it. The products should be thrown away or returned to the product of purchase.

Consumers with questions about this public health alert can contact Jennifer Chow, co-founder, Nurture Life, Inc., at 312-517-1888 or by email at jchow@nurturelife.com.

