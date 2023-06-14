Rapper Boosie arrested by feds after California gun charges dismissed

SAN DIEGO — Rapper Boosie was arrested by federal agents on Wednesday in San Diego, moments after he was cleared of gun charges in California.

According to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, the 40-year-old native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, born Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., was arrested outside a courthouse in San Diego by federal agents, The Advocate of Baton Rouge reported.

TMZ also reported the rapper’s arrest.

The arrest occurred after Hatch’s previous gun charges were dismissed by Judge Francis Devaney in San Diego, The Advocate reported.

No other information about Wednesday’s arrest has been released.

“I wanna take this time to apologize to my kids, I’m sorry and I love y’all forever,” Hatch tweeted hours after the arrest.

Several of Hatch’s songs have received more than 25 million plays on Spotify, according to The Advocate. His song “Set It Off” and his role in “Wipe Me Down” by rapper Foxx have each collected more than 54 million Spotify plays, according to the newspaper.

Hatch, who formerly performed as Lil Boosie, began his career in the 1990s, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Hatch was arrested on May in San Diego on suspicion of gun charges after a traffic stop, according to the newspaper. Officers recovered two loaded handguns, according to San Diego police spokesperson Lt. Adam Sharki.

Hatch was in San Diego to shoot a rap music video, according to WBRZ-TV.

Hatch pleaded not guilty on May 15 to a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, KNSD-TV reported.

