UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Two people were shot in Uniontown Monday.

Uniontown police said the shooting happened on Connellsville Street. Two people shot each other after a confrontation.

There were no life-threatening injuries in the shooting, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

