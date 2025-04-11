Recall alert: 30K child car seats recalled

More than 30,000 child car seats have been recalled because they may allow the child to move too much in a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that some MyFit Zip Air Harness and Booster child restraint seats “may allow excessive chest movement in a crash,” depending on the configuration used.

The car seats were made by Chicco USA, Inc. and have either model number 07079561970070 or 04079561190070. The car seats were manufactured between September 2020 and August 2024, the NHTSA said.

The car seat was no longer made after August 2024.

The issue was found during dynamic crash testing done by the NHTSA in March 2021 and again in February 2024.

A fix is under development.

For more information, you can call Chicco’s customer service at 877-424-4226.

©2025 Cox Media Group