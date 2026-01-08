Recall alert: 74K Evenflo car seats recalled

More than 74,700 child car seats made by Evenflo have been recalled.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that some All4One child seats may not keep the correct recline position in rear-facing mode and may not secure a child in a crash. If a person puts their hand in the recline mechanism when it moves, they can get hurt.

The seats were made between Jan. 1, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.

The following model and model numbers are impacted:

All4One Car Seat Aries, model number 39312408

ALL4One Car Seat Aries, model number 39312408PAL

All4One DLX Belmont, model number 39312442COM

All4One DLX Kingsley, model number 39312441POP

All4One DLX Kingsley, model number 39312441COM

All4One DLX Kingsley, model number 39312441

All4One DLX Latitude, model number 39312234

All4One DLX REEFS, model number 39312240

All4One Car Seat Knight, model number 39312440

All4One Car Seat Ophelia, model number 39312409

Evenflo will replace the recalled child seat for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners will get letters after Jan. 26 alerting them to the issue, but can call the company at 800-233-5921 for more information.

