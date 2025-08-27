Trending

Recall alert: Ford recalls 355K trucks over instrument panel issues

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Ford has recalled 355,656 trucks for problems with the instrument panel cluster.

The display may fail when the truck is started, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The recall affects some 2025 and 2026 model year F-550 SD, F-450 SD, F-350 SD, and F-250 SD trucks, along with 2025 F-150s.

A dealer will correct the issue by installing a software update. An over-the-air update will also be available.

The NHTSA said owners will receive letters after Sept. 2, but can call Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 25S88.

