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Recall alert: Ford recalls 422K vehicles over windshield wiper issue

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
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Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Ford has announced the recall of more than 422,600 trucks and SUVs. (WDnet Digital Creation Studio/WDnet Studio - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
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The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that more than 422,600 trucks and SUVs were recalled because the windshield wiper arms may break, causing the wipers to fall off.

The following vehicles are being recalled:

  • Lincoln Navigator (2021-2023 model years)
  • Expedition (2021-2023 model years)
  • F-250 SD (2022-2023 model years)
  • F-350 SD (2022-2023 model years)
  • F-450 SD (2022-2023 model years)
  • F-550 SD (2022-2023 model years)
  • F-600 SD (2022-2023 model years)

Dealers will inspect and replace the wiper arms at no cost to vehicle owners.

Owners will receive letters in the mail alerting them of the issue after April 13, and a second letter once the repair is available, the NHTSA said.

For more information, call Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 26S24. You can also search the vehicle identification numbers on the NHTSA website.

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