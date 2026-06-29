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Police looking for missing 75-year-old McCandless woman with dementia

By WPXI.com News Staff
Police looking for missing 75-year-old McCandless woman with dementia Michelle Gardner (WPXI/WPXI)
By WPXI.com News Staff

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing 75-year-old woman who was last seen in McCandless.

According to information shared by the McCandless Police Department, Michelle Gardner was last seen at Remington of McCandless on McKnight Road earlier Monday.

Police say she suffers from dementia.

At the time she was last seen, Gardner was wearing dark fleece pants and a red and blue striped top.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

Anyone with information on Gardner’s location is asked to call 911.

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