Recall alert: Ford recalls Rangers for sun visor fire hazard

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Ford’s recall of some 2024 to 2026 Rangers because of an issue with their sun visors.

In all, 140,201 pickups are affected.

The truck’s sun visor or headliner wiring harness may not be in the correct position or have tape that’s too thick, which could damage the wires and cause a short circuit. The short could catch fire in the A-pillar area.

Dealers will inspect the wiring and update the body control module software. Damaged wiring harnesses will be replaced if necessary. All work related to the recall will be completed at no cost.

Owners of recalled vehicles will get up to three notifications about the issue. The first were expected to be sent on April 27.

Then there will be a phased schedule, with the first phase affecting 2025 model-year trucks, and letters alerting owners will be sent the week of May 31.

The second phase affects 2026 vehicles awhile the third phase will affect 2024 models. Phase 2 letters will be sent the week of June 29, while the remainder will be mailed the week of July 27.

Finally, additional letters will be sent once a fix is available, with that expected in August, the NHTSA said.

For more information, owners can contact Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal number is 26S29.

The vehicle identification numbers for the recalled Rangers are also searchable on the NHTSA website.

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