Recall alert: Lidl cookie recall expanded

Lidl has expanded a multi-state recall to include more cookies.

The discount grocery store initially recalled Eridanous Shortbread Cookies with Chocolate Truffle Coating & Apricot Filling (UPC 4056489125839) and has added Eridanous Shortbread Cookies with Apricot Filling and Cocoa Topping with Coconut Sprinkles (UPC 4056489125846) to the recall, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The cookies were recalled because the packaging did not have English ingredient lists or allergen declarations. People who are allergic or sensitive to wheat, soy, milk, egg, or tree nuts (coconut) could have a reaction if they eat them.

They were distributed to stores in the following states and Washington, D.C., from July 15 to July 28:

Delaware

Georgia

Maryland

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Virginia

If you have allergies or sensitivities to wheat, soy, milk, egg, or coconut, you should not eat the cookies and either throw them away or return them to Lidl for a refund, the FDA said.

For more information, call the company at 844-747-5435.

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