2 children found in Wilkinsburg home with 2 dead adults

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a Wilkinsburg home.

The Allegheny County Police Department says the deceased man and woman were found in a home on Franklin Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Police who located the deceased adults also located two live children, a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old.

The adults were last seen on Friday and police say the scene suggests they also died on Friday. There was no sign of trauma on their bodies.

The cause and manner of their deaths have yet to be determined.

Both children were taken to an area hospital for evaluation, then released to Allegheny County CYF.

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