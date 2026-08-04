Man charged with attempted homicide after stabbing his sister’s boyfriend, court docs show

NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. — A man is facing multiple charges after police say he stabbed his sister’s boyfriend.

According to a criminal complaint, the stabbing took place around 1 a.m. Sunday on Valleyview Drive in North Fayette.

Online court records say Nico Carrabbia stabbed his sister’s boyfriend after that man intervened in the siblings’ physical fight.

The victim was stabbed once in the neck and once in the chest, and another person who broke up the fight had his shirt cut when Carrabbia attempted to stab him.

In an interview with police, Carrabbia said he grabbed a folding pocketknife for self-defense because he felt he was “jumped” when the victim and two others pushed him inside a home and held the door shut to break up the fight.

He told police he “wanted to attack them back to defend himself.”

Carrabbia was later charged with attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, possessing instruments of a crime, among other charges.

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