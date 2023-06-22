Recall alert: Over 36K steam humidifiers recalled due to fire hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Research Products have announced the recall of more than 36,000 steam humidifiers.

The recall affects the steam humidifiers that have a specific kind of electrode wire with “D” shaped connector, CPSC said. This kind of connector can become loose and cause the humidifier to overheat while becoming a fire hazard.

The connector wires are sold under the brand names AprilAire, Coleman, Luxaire, Bryant, Carrier, and York, CPSC said.

The model numbers can be found on a silver label on the bottom corner of the left side of the humidifier.

Here are the brands and models that are involved in the recall:

Brand Model AprilAire® 800, 801, 865, 866 Carrier® HUMXXSTM3034 Bryant® HUMXXSTM3034 York® S1-STEAM 8000T01 Coleman® S1-STEAM 8000T01 Luxaire® S1-STEAM 8000T01

There have been 103 reports of humidifiers involved in the recall overheating. CPSC said that about 10 incidents led to smoking or residential fires which causes a total of more than $10 million in damages.

According to CPSC, the humidifiers have been sold online at Amazon.com, Sylvane.com, Supplyhouse.com, Humidifiers.com, and other websites from June 2010 through Jan. 2015 for about $2,000 to $3,500.

If you have a recalled scooter, you should stop using the humidifier and turn it off. Call Research Products to get a free electrode wire repair kit as well as help with setting up an appointment to get a qualified contractor to replace the electrode connector wires. Research Product’s phone number is 888-742-2401 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

For more information about the recall, you can visit the company’s website.

