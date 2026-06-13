Teen boy charged in triple shooting in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — A teen boy is facing charges connected to a triple shooting that happened in Turtle Creek.

A 14-year-old was charged with aggravated and simple assault and possession of a firearm by a minor, the Allegheny County Police Department said on Friday.

The charges are connected to a shooting that happened on May 26.

Police said two men and a teenage boy were all shot near the intersection of Albert and Maple streets. Investigators believe those shots were fired after an argument.

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The victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A review of surveillance videos and witness interviews brought police to their suspect.

The suspect’s name has not been released since he has been charged in juvenile court.

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