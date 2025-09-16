Silver screen icon Robert Redford dies

Actor, director and producer Robert Redford, whose career stretched from “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has died.

He died at his Utah home early Tuesday morning at the age of 89, The New York Times reported.

His death was announced by Cindi Berger, chief executive of Rogers & Crown PMK publicist firm, who said he died in his sleep. She did not give a cause of death, the Times reported.

“Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah–the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly,” Berger told CNN in a statement. “The family requests privacy.”

Not only was Redford known for his roles in such classics as “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “Barefoot in the Park,” “Indecent Proposal,” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” he was also a director of “The Horse Whisperer,” “Quiz Show,” and “A River Runs Through It.”

He won his Oscar for best director for “Ordinary People,” according to IMDB.

Redford got his start on the small screen in 1960 in roles in “Maverick,” “Playhouse 90″ and “Perry Mason.” He also had several roles on the stage in New York, making his debut in “Tall Story” and “Barefoot in the Park” before reprising the role for the 1967 film, Variety reported.

His first role on film was in “War Hunt” in 1962, appearing alongside Sydney Pollack.

Pollack spoke to Variety in 2020 about Redford, “He’s a very instinctive, impulsive actor. I don’t think there’s anything studied or premeditated about the work. He’s the opposite of the actor who wants to rehearse and pin things down.”

The pair would work together with Pollack behind the camera, directing Redford seven times, including “Out of Africa” and “The Electric Horseman.”

Redford said of the stories he chose to film in what was supposed to be “the Pyrrhic victory of winning,” a planned trilogy that started with “Racer,” the story of an Olympic skier who will win at all costs, and “The Candidate,” a man running for Senate who makes a deal with unethical campaign strategists, Variety reported.

“I wanted to tell these stories about America that I knew. I remembered these slogans you were given as a kid, like ‘It doesn’t matter if you win or lose, but how you play the game,’ and it was a lie. I wanted to make a film about that lie,” Redford said in 2009, according to the publication.

But he also had an impact on Hollywood off the screen, creating the Sundance Institute, a nonprofit that supports independent film and theater, CNN reported. The institute hosts the Sundance Film Festival annually, which will be held once again from Jan 22 to Feb. 1, 2026, in Park City, Utah.

Redford also cared for the environment and lived outside of the rush of Hollywood, instead, living in the Utah mountains since 1961, helping to preserve nature and promoting the American West, CNN said.

Redford was born in Santa Monica, California, in 1936. He attended the University of Colorado on a baseball scholarship but was kicked out of the school after a year for “poor grades and a mischievous streak,” Variety said.

He traveled around Europe for a year before returning to Los Angeles, which he said he found “suffocating and bland.” Redford then moved to New York and studied acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and started his long, storied career.

Redford leaves behind his wife Sibylle Szaggars, their children and grandchildren, according to Variety.

0 of 29 Remembering Robert Redford Portrait of American actor Robert Redford, circa 1960s. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images) (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Remembering Robert Redford American actors Robert Redford and Jane Fonda in a promotional portrait for 'Barefoot In The Park', directed by Gene Saks, 1967. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images) (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images) Remembering Robert Redford American actors Robert Redford (left) as The Sundance Kid, and Paul Newman (1925 - 2008) as Butch Cassidy in 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid', directed by George Roy Hill, 1969. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images) (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images) Remembering Robert Redford FILE - Director Sydney Pollack, left, appears with actors Robert Redford, center, and Barbra Streisand during the filming of "The Way We Were" in New York on Nov. 28, 1972. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler, File) (Marty Lederhandler/AP) Remembering Robert Redford NEW YORK, NY - CIRCA 1973: Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford circa 1973 in New York City. (Photo by Images/Getty Images) (Images Press/Getty Images) Remembering Robert Redford All The President's Men Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford pictured outside the Washington Post building in their roles as Watergate reporters Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward. (Photo by Screen Archives/Getty Images) (Screen Archives/Getty Images) Remembering Robert Redford PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 22: Actor Robert Redford speaks on stage during the People Speak ASCAP Music Cafe performance held during the 2009 Sundance Music Festival on January 22, 2009 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images) (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images) Remembering Robert Redford BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Actor Robert Redford is honored during the University of Southern California School of Theatre Inaugural gala fundraiser with the Robert Redford Award for Engaged Artists at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 10, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Remembering Robert Redford CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 01: Actor Robert Redford gets ready to throw out the first pitch prior to the Chicago Cubs playing the Pittsburgh Pirates on opening day at Wrigley Field on April 1, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Remembering Robert Redford NEW YORK, NY - JULY 11: Robert Redford (L) and son, producer Jamie Redford attend the Mann V. Ford screening at Time Warner Center Screening Room on July 11, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO) Remembering Robert Redford LONDON - MARCH 15: In this handout image provided by The 02/AEG Europe, Robert Redford attended The 02 on March 15, 2011 in London England for the initial announcement of Sundance London, taking place at The O2 from 26-29th April, 2012. (Photo by The 02/AEG Europe via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images) Remembering Robert Redford VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 06: Director Robert Redford is seen at the The 69th Venice Film Festival on September 6, 2012 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images) (Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images) Remembering Robert Redford LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Founder and President of Sundance Institute Robert Redford attends the launch photocall for Sundance London at Cineworld 02 Arena on April 24, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Sundance London) (Gareth Cattermole) Remembering Robert Redford CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Actor Robert Redford and his wife Sibylle Szaggars attend the 'All Is Lost' Premiere during the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2013 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) Remembering Robert Redford SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JUNE 01: Movie Star Robert Redford speaks at college commencement ceremony for Westminister College on June 1, 2013 in Salt Lake City Utah. (Photo by Natalie Cass/Getty Images) (Natalie Cass/Getty Images) Remembering Robert Redford PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 16: Sundance Institute President and Founder Robert Redford attends the Day One Press Conference at the Egyptian Theatre during the 2014 Sundance Film Festival on January 16, 2014 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival) (Michael Loccisano) Remembering Robert Redford NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 27: (EDITORS NOTE: This image was processed using digital filters) Honoree Robert Redford attends the 42nd Chaplin Award Gala at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on April 27, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images) (Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images) Remembering Robert Redford NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 30: Actor Robert Redford attends the 25th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Remembering Robert Redford WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 22: U.S. President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Robert Redford during an East Room ceremony at the White House November 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest honor for civilians in the United States of America. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Alex Wong/Getty Images) Remembering Robert Redford FILE - Actors Robert Redford and Jane Fonda hug as they pose for photographers at the photo call of the film "Our Souls at Night" during the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 1, 2017. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File) (Joel Ryan/Joel Ryan/Invision/AP) Remembering Robert Redford BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 04: : In this handout photo provided by the German Government Press Office (BPA), German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US actor Robert Redford at the beginning of their conversation at the Federal Chancellery on September 04, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung via Getty Images) (Handout) Remembering Robert Redford NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 27: Robert Redford and Jane Fonda attend the Netflix Hosts The New York Premiere Of 'Our Souls At Night' at at The Oak Room on September 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Remembering Robert Redford FILE - Robert Redford attends the premiere of Netflix's "Our Souls at Night" on Sept. 27, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File) (Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) Remembering Robert Redford PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 23: Robert Redford attends Sundance Institute's 'An Artist at the Table Presented by IMDbPro' at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb) (Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb) Remembering Robert Redford MONACO, MONACO - OCTOBER 29: Robert Redford and Sibylle Szaggars attend ' The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation's 2021 award ceremony ' at Grimaldi Forum on October 29, 2021 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images) (Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

