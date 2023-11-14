Target to be closed for Thanksgiving for another year

If you are looking for last-minute ingredients for Thanksgiving dinner, or you’re looking to get a jump on holiday shopping, Target will not be one of your options on Thanksgiving Day.

>> Read more trending news

For the fourth year in a row, Target will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Target’s Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement announcing that the company will remain closed once again this year, “It’s hard to believe nearly four years have passed since we last opened our stores on Thanksgiving. Staying closed for the first time on Thanksgiving Day 2020 helped us take care of our team and guests during the pandemic. But once I heard from team members how much they appreciated that time with their families, it was an easy decision to make the policy permanent, and our store teams have had that time off ever since.”

In 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Target didn’t focus on one or two days for holiday discounts, instead spreading it out over weeks leading up to and after Thanksgiving.

The company used that model in 2021 to make the policy permanent in 2021, giving nearly all store employees the day off while spreading the deals over a series of weeks leading up to Christmas.

Not everyone at Target gets the day off. Some people still work on Thanksgiving Day, but those scheduled to work receive holiday pay, Target said.

Target isn’t the only company allowing employees to spend Thanksgiving with family.

Walmart announced last month that it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Simon Properties said it will close most locations on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen on Black Friday.