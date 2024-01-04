TGI Fridays abruptly closes 36 restaurants

Three dozen TGI Fridays locations in 12 states abruptly closed on Wednesday.
The impacted restaurants included six in Massachusetts, where WFXT found notes posted on restaurant doors.
“We regret to inform you that as of January 2, 2024, this Fridays location has closed,” the note read. “We are extremely grateful to our loyal Guests and to the staff.”
In a statement released Wednesday, TGI Fridays said the closures were part of the chain’s “ongoing growth strategy.” The company is offering more than 1,000 transfer opportunities, enough to cover more than 80% of the impacted employees, officials said.
“Our top priority has always been delivering a superior experience for each and every TGI Fridays guest, and we’ve identified opportunities to optimize and streamline our operations to ensure we are best positioned to meet – and exceed – on that brand promise,” Ray Risley, U.S. president and chief operating officer at TGI Fridays, said on Wednesday.
“By strengthening our franchise model and closing underperforming stores, we are creating an unprecedented opportunity for Fridays to drive forward its vision for the future.”
In a list shared with CNN, TGI Fridays identified the closed restaurants as:
California
- Fresno: 1077 E. Herndon Ave.
Colorado
- Denver: 8104 Northfield Blvd.
- Longmont: 125 Ken Pratt Blvd.
Connecticut
- Newington: 3025 Berlin Turnpike
Florida
- Ormond Beach: 24 Ocean Shore Blvd.
- Royal Palm: 580 N. State Road 7
Massachusetts
- Berlin/Marlborough: 601 Donald Lynch Blvd.
- Danvers: 49 Newbury St.
- Dedham: 750 Providence Highway
- Mansfield: 280 School St. Suite A100
- North Attleboro: 1385 S. Washington St.
- Seekonk: 1105 Fall River Ave.
Maryland
- Bowie: 15207 Major Lansdale Blvd.
- Columbia: 8330 Benson Drive
New Hampshire
- Amherst: 124 NH-101A Ste. 28, 03031
New Jersey
- Eatontown: 180 NJ-35 Ste. 6000
- Hackensack: 411 Hackensack Ave.
- Iselin/Woodbridge: 401 Gill Lane
- Marlton: 970 Route 73 N.
- Princeton: 3535 US-1 #275
- Springfield: 40 US-22
- Wayne Town Center: 71 Route 23 South
New York
- Albany: 1475 Western Ave.
- Bay Shore: 1725 Sunrise Highway
- Hauppauge: 3045 Expy Drive N.
- Massapequa: 5204 Sunrise Highway
- Woodbury Township: 5 Centre Drive
Pennsylvania
- Willow Grove: 2500 W. Moreland Road
Texas
- Corpus Christi: 5217 S. Padre Island Drive
- Houston: 12895 Gulf Freeway
- North Arlington: 1524 N. Collins Street
- The Woodlands: 1105 Lake Woodlands Drive
Virginia
- Fredericksburg: 1160 Carl D Silver Parkway
- Manassas: 7401 Sudley Road
- Springfield: 6751-B Frontier Drive
- Woodbridge/Potomac Mills: 13237 Worth Ave.
The company also announced the sale of eight corporate-owned restaurants in the Northeast to former CEO Ray Blanchette, who is expected to “lead the locations into a new phase of revitalization.”
TGI Fridays has more than 650 restaurants in 51 countries, according to the company.
