Travis Kelce joins ‘American Horror Story: Grotesquerie’

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has joined the cast of an upcoming series as girlfriend Taylor Swift resumes her Eras Tour in Europe.

>> Read more trending news

Niecy Nash posted multiple videos on her Instagram account that revealed Kelce was participating in the upcoming series “American Horror Story: Grotesquerie,” according to ESPN. The series is from creator Ryan Murphy, according to CBS News.

“Guys, guess who I am working with on ‘Grotesquerie’?” Kelce into the video and says, “Jumpin’ into new territory with Niecy,” according to The Associated Press.

“American Horror Story: Grotesquerie” is expected to premiere in the fall on FX, CBS News reported. Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville are also part of the cast. The show just started production, Deadline reported.

Kelce is also signed off to host “Are Your Smarter than a Celebrity?” for Prime Video, according to the AP. In March 2023, he hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live,” according to Deadline. He also made a cameo last fall with Swift. Kelce also hosts a podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, called “New Heights.”

At the end of April, Kelce signed a $34.25 million two-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN. The new contract makes him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, according to CNN.

“Back at it again, baby!” Kelce previously said in a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, according to CNN. “Feels good to be in KC. It’s an honor and a pleasure, and I can’t wait to get after it these next two years.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 25 Travis Kelce through the years 2023: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks on his phone after a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group