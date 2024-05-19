Local

2 people injured after crash involving motorcycle in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff

2 people injured after crash involving motorcycle in Pittsburgh Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Pittsburgh. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the intersection of S Dallas Avenue and Forbes Avenue at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.

At least 2 people were taken to a hospital.

Channel 11 reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 4 tornadoes damage several Pittsburgh area communities
  • Mexican restaurant in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood ordered to close
  • Driver in critical condition after crash into utility pole on Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Pittsburgh
  • VIDEO: ‘Rush to Crush Cancer’ kicks off with a walk of cancer survivors and supporters
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read