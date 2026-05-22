Tulsi Gabbard resigning as Director of National Intelligence

WASHINGTON — Tulsi Gabbard is resigning from her post as Director of National Intelligence to support her husband, who is battling a rare form of bone cancer.

Fox News Digital, which said it had obtained Gabbard’s formal resignation letter.

Her last day at her post is June 30. Gabbard’s husband, Abraham Williams, is 37.

Gabbard, 45, is the fourth Cabinet official to depart during President Donald Trump’s second term.

Gabbard has informed Trump of her decision, CNN reported.

I am deeply grateful for the trust President Trump placed in me and for the opportunity to lead @ODNIgov for the last year and a half.



Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026. My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare… pic.twitter.com/PS0Dxp5zpd — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 22, 2026

In her letter, Gabbard wrote that she was “deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half.”

“Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026,” she wrote. “My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer.”

According to The Associated Press, the other Cabinet members to leave were Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who was fired on March 5; Attorney General Pam Bondi, who left on April 2; and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who resigned on April 20.

Trump praised Gabbard on his Truth Social social media platform, adding that Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Aaron Lukas will serve as acting director.

“Her wonderful husband, Abraham, has been recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, and she, rightfully, wants to be with him, bringing him back to good health as they currently fight a tough battle together,” Trump wrote, according to CNN.

The president added that Gabbard has done “an incredible job, and we will miss her.”

Gabbard, who serves in the Army Reserves, is a former Democratic congresswoman who represented Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District, CNN reported. She became the first American Samoan and practicing Hindu elected to Congress.

She ran for president as a Democrat in 2020, but switched to the Republican Party two years later.

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