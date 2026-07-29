Two Delta planes involved in near miss at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Two Delta Air Lines aircraft were involved in a near miss at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration launched an investigation into the incident.

The incident involving Flight 1568, arriving from Pittsburgh, and Flight 2472, departing for Rochester, New York, occurred Monday evening, WSB reported.

Flight 1568, which was scheduled to land in Atlanta, had been diverted to Chattanooga, Tennessee, for several hours due to bad weather, CNN reported.

In air traffic control recordings obtained by CNN, the pilot of Flight 1568 said he saw Flight 2472 on the runway and was going to circle around. At the same time, the departing flight took off from a parallel runway.

Initially, both planes were told to turn right, and anti-collision alarms went off in both aircraft almost immediately.

The controller was able to get both planes to fly away from each other but they were at one point about 1,800 feet and 600 feet in altitude from each other, according to Flightradar24 and CNN.

Delta said Flight 1568 landed safely but would cooperate with the FAA on any investigation.

“As safety remains at the core of everything we do, the crew of Delta Flight 1568 performed a go-around during approach into Atlanta due to potential traffic on the runway. During the go-around, the crew maneuvered in accordance with established procedures to maintain separation from other air traffic,” a spokesperson told WSB.

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