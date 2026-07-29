Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $620K sold at Westmoreland County convenience store

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket won $620,000 in Tuesday’s drawing.

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Sweet Pea’s Convenience Store in Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers drawn were 8-10-13-35-36.

In the same drawing, more than 13,100 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes.

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