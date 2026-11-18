The NFL is putting on a huge show for Thanksgiving games with big-name entertainers headlining halftime extravaganzas.

For a league known for Super Bowl halftime shows, the NFL is moving up the calendar a bit and will put on shows for games played over the Thanksgiving holiday.

It starts with what is billed as the “first-ever NFL Thanksgiving Eve game” between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams.

U2 will perform at halftime of the game that will be streamed on Netflix, the league said.

Netflix announced the show on social media, writing “Halftime is about to make History,” with a cinematic trailer voiced by Matthew McConaughey. The performance will also mark the 50th anniversary of U2, which formed in Dublin in 1976, the NFL said.

Then, the next day, which is Thanksgiving Day, there will be three games: the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions at 1 p.m., featuring Wu-Tang Clan at halftime, while the second game will be between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at 4:30 p.m., with Miranda Lambert at halftime. Finally, the 8:20 p.m. game will see the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, with the Goo Goo Dolls at halftime.

The last game of the holiday will be played on Black Friday at 3 p.m. between the Denver Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers and will be streamed on Prime Video.

0 of 29 Photos: U2's Bono through the years Here are some memorable photos of U2's Bono through the years. (Jim Dyson/Getty Images) Photos: U2's Bono through the years 1984: Adam Clayton and Bono of U2 pictured outside SARM Studios in Notting Hill, London, during the recording of the Band Aid single 'Do They Know It's Christmas?', part of the Feed the World campaign, raising money for famine-stricken Ethiopia, on November 25, 1984. (Larry Ellis/Express Newspapers/Getty Images) Photos: U2's Bono through the years 1997: Bono on stage at the start of U2's "POPMART" tour in Las Vegas on April 26, 1997. (Stewart Cook/Getty Images) Photos: U2's Bono through the years 1999: Bono of U2 and Mick Jagger at the 1999 MTV Europe Music Awards in Dublin on November 12, 1999. (Brenda Chase/Online USA/Newsmakers via Getty Images) Photos: U2's Bono through the years 2000: Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, left, United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan, center, and Bono, from the rock group U2, display a banner representing a petition signed by some 21 million people urging world leaders of the Group of Eight nations to cancel global debt, during the United Nations Millennium Summit on September 7, 2000, at the U.N. (Chris Hondros/Newsmakers via Getty Images) Photos: U2's Bono through the years 2001: Bono rehearses for the Grammy Awards with U2 at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2001. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: U2's Bono through the years 2002: U.S. President George W. Bush (right) waves as Bono, the lead singer of Irish pop group U2, makes a V sign as they walk toward the Oval Office of the White House March 14, 2002, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images) Photos: U2's Bono through the years 2003: U2 lead singer Bono (left) and Luciano Pavarotti perform at the Pavarotti and Friends 2003 concert May 27, 2003, in Modena, Italy. (Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images) Photos: U2's Bono through the years 2004: Bono, lead singer and songwriter for the rock group U2 and a social-justice activist, gives a peace sign after he receives an honorary Doctor of Laws degree at the 248th Commencement of the University of Pennsylvania, on May 17, 2004, in Philadelphia. (William Thomas Cain/Getty Images) Photos: U2's Bono through the years 2005: Singer Bono from the band U2 performs on stage at "Live 8 London" in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005, in London. (Jo Hale/Getty Images) Photos: U2's Bono through the years 2006: Singer of the group U2, Bono, and Sen. Barack Obama talk at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., on February 2, 2006. (Dennis Brack-Pool/Getty Images) Photos: U2's Bono through the years 2007: Bono, birth name Paul Hewson, poses after receiving a Knighthood from Ambassador David Reddaway awarded to him by Her Majesty the Queen in recognition of his services to the music industry and his humanitarian work, at the British Ambassador's residence on March 29, 2007, in Dublin, Ireland. (ShowBizIreland/Getty Images) Photos: U2's Bono through the years 2008: Paul McCartney and Bono onstage at the MTV Europe Music Awards, held at the Echo Arena on November 6, 2008, in Liverpool, England. (Getty Images) Photos: U2's Bono through the years 2009: Singers Wyclef Jean and Bono attend the RFK Center Ripple of Hope Awards dinner at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on November 18, 2009, in New York City. (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) Photos: U2's Bono through the years 2010: Bono kisses Oprah Winfrey's hand during the second taping of the 'Oprah Winfrey Show' at the Sydney Opera House on December 14, 2010, in Sydney, Australia. (Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) Photos: U2's Bono through the years 2011: Bono of U2 performs live on the pyramid stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2011, in Glastonbury, England. (Ian Gavan/Getty Images) Photos: U2's Bono through the years 2012: Bono speaks during a visit at the World Bank on November 14, 2012, in Washington, D.C. (Riccardo S. Savi/Getty Images) Photos: U2's Bono through the years 2013: Elton John and Bono attend the 21st annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at Pacific Design Center on February 24, 2013, in West Hollywood, California. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EJAF) Photos: U2's Bono through the years 2014: Musicians Larry Mullen Jr., Bono, Adam Clayton and The Edge of U2, winners of Best Original Song for 'Ordinary Love' from 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,' pose in the press room during the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014, in Beverly Hills, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: U2's Bono through the years 2015: Bono and band members from the band U2 place flowers on the pavement near the scene of the Bataclan Theatre terrorist attack on November 14, 2015, in Paris. (Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images) Photos: U2's Bono through the years 2016: Recording artists Bono (left) and Gwen Stefani attend Glamour Women of the Year 2016 Dinner at Paley on November 14, 2016, in Hollywood, California. (Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Glamour) Photos: U2's Bono through the years 2017: The Edge, Bono, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr of U2 pose with the Global Icon award during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at the SSE Arena, Wembley, on November 12, 2017, in London. (Ian Gavan/Getty Images for MTV) Photos: U2's Bono through the years 2018: Recording artists Bono (left) and the Edge of music group U2 speak onstage during the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018, in New York City. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS) Photos: U2's Bono through the years 2019: Singer Bono delivers the Donostia award to spanish actress Penelope Cruz at Kursaal during 67th San Sebastian International Film Festival on September 27, 2019, in San Sebastian, Spain. (Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images) Photos: U2's Bono through the years 2020: The musician and social activist Bono meets with António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, February 11, 2020, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

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