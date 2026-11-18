MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Three people face criminal charges following an investigation into allegations of medical child abuse and neglect involving two children in Morgantown, W. Va.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Oct. 8, 2026, after concerns were raised regarding discrepancies in a child’s reported medical history and the overall welfare of two children living in a home. A child abuse pediatrician at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital ultimately diagnosed the case as medical child abuse, commonly known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Detectives allege that Emilee Guzman repeatedly provided inaccurate and misleading information to medical professionals concerning one child’s medical conditions and nutritional needs. According to investigators, those misrepresentations contributed to the child undergoing an invasive surgical procedure that detectives allege was medically unnecessary and would not have occurred had accurate information been provided.

Investigators also uncovered evidence of ongoing neglect affecting both children, citing hazardous and unsanitary living conditions along with troubling treatment inside the residence. During the inquiry, detectives reviewed extensive medical records, interviewed health care professionals, executed search warrants and analyzed digital evidence.

Following the inquiry, authorities charged Guzman with one felony count of child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury under West Virginia state law. Officials also charged Caitlin Jean Meredith and Milton Alexander Guzman Cisneros with two counts each of child neglect creating a risk of bodily injury.

The sheriff’s office credited hospital staff and state welfare workers for assisting detectives throughout the inquiry.

“The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office wishes to extend its sincere appreciation to the medical professionals at WVU Medicine Children’s and the West Virginia Department of Human Services, Child Protective Services, for their exceptional assistance, cooperation, and dedication throughout this complex investigation,” the agency stated. “Their expertise, willingness to assist detectives, and commitment to the welfare of these children were instrumental in bringing this investigation to this point. Without their cooperation and assistance, this investigation would not have been possible.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the case or the individuals charged to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 304-291-7260.

“Detectives encourage anyone with information to come forward, regardless of how minor or insignificant they may believe that information to be,” the agency stated. “Even the smallest detail may be valuable in furthering this investigation.”

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