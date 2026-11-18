PITTSBURGH — Somehow, Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick has a chance to return in the 2026 season.

McCormick, who suffered a gruesome-looking right ankle injury in the Steelers’ 38-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, suffered only a dislocation and did not fracture a bone or suffer extensive ligament damage, a source confirmed to Steelers Now on Wednesday. The details of McCormick’s injury were first reported by NFL Network.

After team physicians reset McCormick’s ankle at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, he will not need a surgical repair and could plausibly return in as soon as eight weeks, which would put him back in the lineup for a potential playoff game.

That would put him at the very early edge of the usual recovery time for that injury, a non-team source reported, but a return remains plausible.

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