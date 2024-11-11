Veterans Day 2024: Freebies and deals for military members

Monday marks the day to honor those men and women, past and present, who serve our country in the Armed Forces.
And many businesses are offering deals, including freebies, to members of the military. Most of the deals will require a valid military ID or other proof of service to qualify.
Take a look at some companies that offer discounts or even free meals to military members on Veterans Day. Remember to check with the location to see if they are participating.
- 110 Grill: free lunch from the selected menu from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 11. (Military.com)
- Another Broken Egg Cafe: Free Patriot French Toast on Nov. 11, dine-in only. (Military.com)
- Applebee’s: Free meal from a select menu, dine-in only, plus a $5 bounce back card valid for the next three weeks. (USA Today)
- Bar Louie: Free burger, except Big Louie. (USA Today)
- Big Daddy’s Burger Bar: Free 5oz BD’s All American Burger with cheese and side on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Military.com)
- Bagger Dave’s: Free Great American Cheeseburger and fries, dine-in only on Nov. 11. (Military.com)
- Bob Evans: Free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11, dine-in only. (Military.com)
- Bonefish Grill: Free Bang Bang Shrimp and a soft drink on Nov. 11. (Military.com)
- Brugger’s Bagels: Free hot or iced coffee with purchase on Nov. 11. (Military.com)
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Free 10 boneless wings and fries for dine-in at regular locations or walk-in orders placed at Buffalo Wild Wings Go locations. The company also gives a 15% military discount every day. (USA Today)
- California Pizza Kitchen: Free meal from a selected menu on Nov. 11 and a BOGO offer for a free pizza, pasta or salad that can be redeemed from Nov. 12 to 25. (Military.com)
- Charlie’s Cheesesteaks: Free Gourmet Fry on Nov. 11. (Military.com)
- Chevys Fresh Mex: Free 2-Item Combo on Nov. 11, dine-in. (Military.com)
- Chili’s: Free meal from a selected menu, dine-in on Nov. 11. (Military.com)
- Cicis Pizza: Current and former military eat free on Nov. 11. (Military.com)
- Cracker Barrel: Free Sunrise Pancake Special through Nov. 11. (Military.com)
- Dave and Buster’s: Free entree and free $10 Power Card on Nov. 11. (Military.com)
- Denny’s: Free Original Grand Slam on Nov. 11. (Military.com)
- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Free meal (maximum value $15) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Military.com)
- Dunkin’: Free donut on Nov. 11, in-store only. (Military.com)
- Einstein Bros. Bagels: Free hot or iced coffee with purchase in-store. (Military.com)
- Famous Dave’s: Free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and side on Nov. 11. (Military.com)
- Fazoli’s: Free spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce on Nov. 11. (Military.com)
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill: Free lunch or dinner on (Military.com)
- Firehouse Subs: Free medium sub with purchase of medium or large sub, chips and drink. (Military.com)
- Friendly’s: Free All American Burger with cheese and beverage, in-restaurant only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Military.com)
- Golden Corral: Free meal from 4 p.m. to close on Nov. 11. (Military.com)
- Hard Rock Cafe: Free Legendary Burger on Nov. 11 in addition to the daily 15% military discount. (Military.com)
- Hooters: Free meal from Veterans Day Menu with purchase of beverage, dine-in only. (Military.com)
- IHOP: Free Red, White and Blueberry Pancake combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., dine-in only. (Military.com)
- Johnny Rockets: Free Single Burger with purchase of a drink or shake, dine-in only on Nov. 11. (Military.com)
- Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut and coffee. (Military.com)
- Little Caesars: Free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Military.com)
- Mission BBQ: Free sandwich. (Military.com)
- Olive Garden: Free entree from a special menu. (Military.com)
- On the Border: Free Choose 2 Combo Meal. (Military.com)
- Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage with a purchase of an adult entree. (Military.com)
- Perkins: Free Great American Trio Meal. (Military.com)
- QDOBA: 50% discount on full-size entrée, dine-in only. (USA Today)
- Raising Cane’s: Military, fire, police EMTs and spouses get 10% when mentioning Hero Discount Program and show ID. (USA Today)
- Red Lobster: Free Veteran’s Shrimp and Chip, dine-in only. Red Lobster also offers 10% off to veterans with military ID or proof of service. (USA Today)
- Red Robin: Free Red Big Tavern Burger and Bottomless side, dine-in. (Military.com)
- Ruby Tuesday: Free Garden Bar entree, American Smashed Burger or Ruby’s Cheeseburger. (Military.com)
- Sheetz: Free half turkey sub and regular size fountain drink. Free $9 car wash. (USA Today)
- Shoney’s: Free All-American Burger or Legendary Breakfast Bar, dine-in only. (Military.com)
- Sizzler: Free Half Dozen Crispy Shrimp, malibu Chicken or 6oz. Tri-Tip Steak entree until 4. (Military.com)
- Smashburger: free All-American Smash, in-store purchase. (Military.com)
- Smokey Bones: Free Create Your Own 1. (Military.com)
- Sonic Drive-In: Free half-price shakes to all customers. (USA Today)
- Starbucks: Free tall brewed hot or iced coffee, for veterans, service members and military spouses (USA Today)
- Tap House Grill: Free meal, dine-in only. (Military.com)
- TGI Fridays: Free meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from a selected menu. (Military.com)
- Tim Hortons: Free classic doughnut, in-store. (Military.com)
- Uno Pizzeria & Grill: Free entree, dine-in only. (Military.com)
- Whataburger: Free 16oz. hot or iced coffee. (Military.com)
- White Castle: Free individual combo meal or breakfast combo. (Military.com)
- Wienerschnitzel: Free chili dog, small fries and small soda. (Military.com)
- WingHouse Bar & Grill: Five free wings. (Military.com)
- Yard House: Free appetizer. (Military.com)
