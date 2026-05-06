Woman dies from injuries in aftermath of shooting at Arcadia Lake in Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. — An 18-year-old Oklahoma woman died from her injuries after a fight at a party Sunday night escalated into a mass shooting, authorities said Tuesday.

In a social media post, the Edmond Police Department announced that the woman, who had been in critical condition after the shooting at Arcadia Lake, died just before 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

She was one of 23 persons who were injured after shots were fired, KOCO reported.

“Our thoughts are with her loved ones, as well as all those affected by this tragic incident,” the police department tweeted on X.

We are saddened to confirm that an 18-year-old young woman has passed away from injuries sustained in the Arcadia Lake shooting on Sunday night.



Our thoughts are with her loved ones, as well as all those affected by this tragic incident.



We thank our community and media… — Edmond Police Dept (@EdmondPD) May 5, 2026

At the request of the woman’s family, her name was not publicly released, police said.

However, the family of Avianna Smith-Gray, 18, who was the only victim in critical condition, spoke to KOCO on Tuesday. Her family said that Smith-Gray was shot in the head.

“Our baby is just 18. She turned 18 in December. She’s still in high school. She just got, you know, done doing her senior homework to finish up for the trimester, the school she goes to, and she’s, like, looking forward to graduation,” ShaRhonda Smith, the woman’s aunt, told the television station. “They stole her whole life. That’s not fair. They don’t have the right to do what they did to her or anybody else that was there and innocently got hit.”

Smith-Gray was shot in the head during the party, according to her family.

Police said that a group of young people had gathered at the lake Sunday night for an “unsanctioned” party, The Associated Press reported.

Arcadia Lake is a popular boating, fishing and swimming spot north of Oklahoma City, according to the news organization.

The party had been promoted across social media, drawing a large crowd of mostly young adults, police said.

No arrests have been made, KOCO reported. Information about the people in attendance has not been released.

The shooting began as officers were responding to a noise complaint about the party, said Sgt. James Hamm, a spokesperson for the Edmond Police Department.

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