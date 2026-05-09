Steelers sign blazing-fast DB to rookie contract

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed Robert Spears-Jennings to his rookie contract after selecting him with the 224th pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, bringing in a physical and versatile defensive back as the team continues to build out its secondary ahead of the 2026 season.

Spears-Jennings signed a four-year deal, the details of which were not disclosed. According to Over the Cap, his slot deal is expected to be worth a total of $4.55 million, including a signing bonus of $166,808 and $4.38 million in salary.

Spears-Jennings arrives in Pittsburgh after a productive collegiate career at Oklahoma, where he developed into a dependable presence in the defensive backfield. Known for his physicality and ability to play multiple roles, he saw time at both safety and nickel, giving him valuable versatility at the next level.

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