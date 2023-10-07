World reacts to Hamas attack on Israel

Leaders around the world have reacted Saturday after the deadly attack on Israel by Hamas.

>> Read more trending news

World leaders posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday following the attacks. Some also released their own statements.

United States President Joe Biden: “Today, I spoke with [Netanyahu] about the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel. I offered our support and reiterated my unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. [First Lady Jill Biden] and I express our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones.”

Today, I spoke with @IsraeliPM about the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel. I offered our support and reiterated my unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. @FLOTUS and I express our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 7, 2023

United States NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson, according to the White House: “The United States unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. There is never any justification for terrorism. We stand firmly with the Government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has spoken to Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and we remain in close contact with our Israeli partners.”

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak: “I am shocked by this morning’s attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens. Israel has an absolute right to defend itself. We’re in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice.”

I am shocked by this morning's attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens.



Israel has an absolute right to defend itself.



We're in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 7, 2023

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte: “Appalling images from Israel. Terror organization Hamas is waging an unprecedented attack on Israel. Innocent civilians are being attacked by terrorists. This violence must stop; Israel has every right to defend itself.”

Rutte followed up with another tweet saying that he spoke with Netanyahu.

“I told him that the Netherlands unequivocally condemns this terrorist violence and fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself,” Rutte said.

Just spoke with Prime Minister @netanyahu about the unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel. I told him that the Netherlands unequivocally condemns this terrorist violence and fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself. — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) October 7, 2023

French President Emmanuel Macron: “I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks which are currently hitting Israel. I express my full solidarity with the victims, and their families and loved ones.”

Macron also said that he spoke with President Herzog and Prime Minister Netanyahu. He said that France stands with Israel in solidarity.

I strongly condemn the current terrorist attacks against Israel. I express my full solidarity with the victims, their families and loved ones. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 7, 2023

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: “Terrifying news reach us today from Israel. We are deeply shocked by the rocket fire from Gaza and the escalating violence. Germany condemns these attacks by Hamas and stands by Israel.”

Italy’s president Sergio Mattarella said, according to CNN: “The Italian government is closely following the brutal attack taking place in Israel. It condemns in the strongest terms the ongoing terror and violence against innocent civilians and supports Israel’s right to defend itself. Terror will never prevail.”

Spain’s foreign minister José Manuel Albares said, according to CNN: “All our solidarity with the victims. Spain is firmly committed to peace, security and stability in the region.”