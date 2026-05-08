Local woman sentenced for stealing money meant for her 93-year-old mom’s nursing home bills

A local woman was handed her sentence for stealing money meant for her mother’s nursing home bills, officials say.

Kathy Sue Twigg, 65, of Brush Valley, was sentenced to serve between four and 24 months in jail, Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi said Friday.

Twigg must also pay restitution and court costs and complete mental health treatment, Manzi said. She is barred from serving as a fiduciary in the future.

Twigg pleaded guilty in February to financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and misapplication of entrusted funds.

Manzi said the Indiana County Detective’s Bureau received a report that a 93-year-old was removed from her nursing home after not making payments.

Detectives determined that Twigg, who served as her power of attorney, didn’t make the payments or handle other bills and obligations. Instead, Manzi said, Twigg used the money for gambling.

​“The defendant was entrusted with a serious obligation to make sure her mother received the necessary and proper care,” Manzi said. “Instead, this defendant stole money for the purpose of gambling on her telephone. Due to the defendant’s theft, the victim was removed from her personal care facility and forced to move into another facility she was unfamiliar (with). Serving as a power of attorney carries a legal responsibility to utilize the person’s money for their benefit. Anytime the power of attorney takes any of the money for themselves, they are violating the law and violating the trust that person put in them.”

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