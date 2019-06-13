Truck pulled over with homemade license plate in California

A tractor-trailer sporting a homemade license plate was pulled over last month in Moorpark, California.
The plate reads "Califas" on top, which is Spanish slang for California.
The numbers are clearly handpainted - crooked, different sizes and in some cases, flipped.
The big rig was only going 15 to 20 miles an hour when it was pulled over by a Moorpark senior deputy.
The driver, who police say appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, had an active warrant out for a hit-and-run.
He was arrested for DUI and possession charges, and for driving without a license.
The truck had to be towed away because it was unsafe to drive.
