Truck pulled over with homemade license plate in California

    A tractor-trailer sporting a homemade license plate was pulled over last month in Moorpark, California.

    The plate reads "Califas" on top, which is Spanish slang for California.

    The numbers are clearly handpainted - crooked, different sizes and in some cases, flipped.

    The big rig was only going 15 to 20 miles an hour when it was pulled over by a Moorpark senior deputy.

    The driver, who police say appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, had an active warrant out for a hit-and-run.

    He was arrested for DUI and possession charges, and for driving without a license.

    The truck had to be towed away because it was unsafe to drive.

     

