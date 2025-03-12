Two people sent to the hospital as flames rip through home in Elizabeth Township

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people have been taken to the hospital this morning as a result of a house fire on Rack Street in Elizabeth Township.

Around 2 a.m., a fire broke out at the home in a very populated neighborhood just off of West Smithfield Street. Fire crews have been working to extinguish the flames for hours, and there are still several fire trucks and other emergency crews working to put out any hotspots that are left.

Elizabeth Township Fire Chief Adam Janosko told Channel 11 that a husband and wife live in this house, and it’s believed that they likely jumped to safety from one of the windows onto a porch roof.

He said that they suffered from smoke inhalation and burns.

He also talked about some of the water issues his firefighters faced at this scene saying, “The initial hydrant didn’t have the volume that we were looking for, so we utilized the second hydrant further down Smithfield and relied on tank water from Lincoln Borough.”

The Allegheny County Fire Marshall is on the scene and is investigating the cause of the fire this morning.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





















©2025 Cox Media Group