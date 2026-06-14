Crash closes westbound I-376 in Robinson Township; vehicle catches fire

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash has closed part of westbound I-376 in Robinson Township.

PennDOT says the crash is located between Exit 60B: Route 60 South - Crafton and Exit: Route 60 North - I-376 West Airport.

All westbound lanes are currently closed.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

PennDOT cameras showed a vehicle on fire. Firefighters arrived and put out the fire.

I-376 Westbound Crash

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