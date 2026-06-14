Crash closes westbound I-376 in Robinson Township; vehicle catches fire

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash has closed part of westbound I-376 in Robinson Township.
PennDOT says the crash is located between Exit 60B: Route 60 South - Crafton and Exit: Route 60 North - I-376 West Airport.
All westbound lanes are currently closed.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
PennDOT cameras showed a vehicle on fire. Firefighters arrived and put out the fire.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group