Two state police troopers help rescue injured bald eagle

NEWPORT, Pa. — Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers helped rescue an injured bald eagle.

According to a post on X, formerly Twitter, Troopers Ebbert and Rizzo responded to a report of a bald eagle that had been struck by a vehicle.

The eagle had an injured wing.

Trooper Ebbert wrapped the bald eagle in his cruiser jacket to keep it safe on the drive to meet the Game Commission.

The troopers met Game Commission wardens at PSP Newport, which is along U.S. Route 22 about 45 minutes northwest of Harrisburg.

The eagle was taken to rehabilitation.

Troopers Ebbert and Rizzo responded to a report of a bald eagle struck by a vehicle. It had an injured wing. Trooper Ebbert used his cruiser jacket to wrap the bird for secure transport. They met @PAGameComm Wardens at PSP Newport, who took the eagle for rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/GhdeoeAPgr — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) February 12, 2024

