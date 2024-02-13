News

Two state police troopers help rescue injured bald eagle

By WPXI.com News Staff

PA State Police Bald Eagle (PA State Police)

NEWPORT, Pa. — Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers helped rescue an injured bald eagle.

According to a post on X, formerly Twitter, Troopers Ebbert and Rizzo responded to a report of a bald eagle that had been struck by a vehicle.

The eagle had an injured wing.

Trooper Ebbert wrapped the bald eagle in his cruiser jacket to keep it safe on the drive to meet the Game Commission.

The troopers met Game Commission wardens at PSP Newport, which is along U.S. Route 22 about 45 minutes northwest of Harrisburg.

The eagle was taken to rehabilitation.

