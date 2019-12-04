Two teens injured after pursuit involving state police ends in crash

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Authorities in Philadelphia said two children were hurt Tuesday after a car chase involving Pennsylvania state police ended in a crash.
Investigators said state police troopers were pursuing a silver Hyundai Entourage on I-76 at around 4:20 p.m.
The Hyundai struck a parked car in a north Philadelphia neighborhood, causing that vehicle to hit a 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl walking in the area at the time.
The boy injured his lower left leg and the girl injured her right leg.
Both victims were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown at this time.
State police have not said what led to the initial pursuit.
Police said two suspects are in custody.
CNN/KYW/WCAU
