PITTSBURGH - An affiliate of U-Haul International Inc. is joining the ownership of the rest of Beaver Valley Mall in working to redevelop the Beaver County shopping center.
CBRE, which is representing the property, announced that portions of the former Macy's store within the Beaver Valley Mall in Monaca is slated to be repositioned into The Shops at Beaver Valley Mall.
CBRE indicates that The Shops at Beaver Valley Mall is expected to total about 50,000 square feet of space for retail, offices and service users, with more than half of it facing onto nearby Broadhead Road.
