Walmart is getting rid of its blue vests

Walmart employees will be retiring their classic blue vests for a new, environmentally-friendly design.
The company announced that employees will have the option to buy a redesigned, steel-gray vest made from recycled bottles later this year.
The modern design will have larger pockets that make carrying equipment easier.
They also have neon trim and visible logos so customers can easily spot workers.
This is part of Walmart's efforts to allow employees to embrace their personal style, after expanding their dresscode to include sneakers and jeans last year.
Walmart last redesigned its uniforms in 2014.
