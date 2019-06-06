GREENSBURG, Pa. - A South Greensburg woman, accused of neglecting her dog, said she's innocent and now she wants her pet back.
Our news partners at TribLIVE.com were there when Yenise Zimmerman was arraigned on animal cruelty charges.
In May, police got a tip about a loose dog and found Zimmerman's pug.
The dog was taken to a vet who said the animal was malnourished, dehydrated and in need of medicine.
"She is devastated by this. This is very emotional. This dog is like a child to her. She's very upset about the charges. She feels she's falsely accused," said Zimmerman's attorney Tim Dawson.
The dog was turned over to a humane agency. Zimmerman will be back in court in July.
