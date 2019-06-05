NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - A local man is being called a hero for jumping in front of a 9-year-old during a shooting.
Jaimire Dutrieuille is still in the hospital after last week’s shooting in North Braddock.
Police say he was sitting on a porch at Third and Reeves way when he was shot multiple times.
According to an Instagram post from his former high school basketball coach, Dutrieuille was shot while protecting the life of a young girl, saying he "used his body as cover to protect a 9-year-old girl saving her life"
Channel 11's Michele Newll spoke to Dutrieuille, who is still in the hospital recovering, and his family.
Now friends and family have set up a GoFundMe account hoping to raise money for the man who they say has a heart of gold and a positive attitude on life.
“His heroic actions have put him in a place that is going to take a long time to heal some of his wounds, including his vision which may never heal,” the Instagram post says.
Allegheny County police tell Channel 11 they don't have any one arrested in the shooting and are still looking for suspects.
To learn more, visit the GoFundMe.
