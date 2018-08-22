WATCH: Coffee shop explosion caught on video

HOMERVILLE, Georgia - A natural gas explosion destroyed a coffee shop in southern Georgia, leaving three people hospitalized.
Security video showed the moment the explosion rocked the coffee shop in Homerville last Friday.
"It was a great big boom and it was just a fire that shot up in the air," said Felton Roundtree, who saw the fire ball.
Three women were inside the shop at the time of the blast. They were taken to a hospital in Gainesville, Florida with severe burns.
According to the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commission, a construction crew was digging in the area when they struck a natural gas line. Officials say the gas line was then capped, but some gas had already leaked through the sewer system and into the coffee shop, which set off that explosion.
Witnesses described hearing a loud sound and then seeing fire.
