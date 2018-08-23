  • Whale watchers get the surprise of a lifetime

    Alaska - Whale watchers in Alaska got the surprise of a lifetime recently. 

    The whale watchers were patiently waiting to see humpbacks off the coast of Pleasant Island, when all of a sudden a huge whale surprised them. 

    The humpback whale leaped out of the water and nearly made itself at home in the boat. 

    Despite getting drenched in water, the whale watchers were happy to get the surprise of a lifetime. 

