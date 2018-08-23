Whale watchers get the surprise of a lifetime

Alaska - Whale watchers in Alaska got the surprise of a lifetime recently.
The whale watchers were patiently waiting to see humpbacks off the coast of Pleasant Island, when all of a sudden a huge whale surprised them.
TRENDING NOW:
- Shannan Watts' girls may have been dead when she got home, husband's charges show
- Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect had legal documents when hired, employer says
- 100 dogs rescued from building with unclean conditions
- VIDEO: Officials reminding drivers to be alert as students head back to school
The humpback whale leaped out of the water and nearly made itself at home in the boat.
Despite getting drenched in water, the whale watchers were happy to get the surprise of a lifetime.
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}