PITTSBURGH - What are the region's next steps for transportation improvements — and the funding for it — once Act 44 and Act 89 run out in the coming years?
That's a question state and local leaders have been working on for several years, and the results of studies in both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh will be released in the next month or so. The Pennsylvania Turnpike, through Act 44, has been required since 2007 to pay $450 million a year to fund mass transit — including the Port Authority of Allegheny County and Philadelphia's Southeastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority. But that funding will sunset in 2022 and, due to a lawsuit filed against the Pennsylvania Turnpike Authority by trucking groups, has yet to be paid this year.
You can read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
