0 What you need to know about Pittsburgh's three rivers

PITTSBURGH - One of the unique features of Pittsburgh's landscape is its three rivers.

The Allegheny River and Monongahela River united at Point State Park to form the Ohio River.

The Allegheny River

The Allegheny River is roughly 325 miles long and runs through New York and Pennsylvania. It's the main tributary of the Ohio River.

The river flows alongside Pittsburgh sports stadiums, Heinz Field and PNC Park, where on occasion, home run balls splash into their new home.

On any given warm and sunny day, boaters can be seen going up and down the Allegheny. The good public access makes the river a good place for boating or fishing for trout and small-mouth bass. It's also where you'll find the largest freshwater mussel habitat in the world.

The Monongahela River

Formed in West Virginia, the Monongehela or "The Mon" as Pittsburghers call it, flows south to north past Morgantown, through Washington County and into Pittsburgh joining the Allegheny River at "The Point" to form the Ohio River.

The river is 130 miles long and flows below the Fort Pitt Bridge and the Liberty Bridge.

The Monongahela River is a major barge route, and managed by several locks, you'll often find barges carrying coal along the river.

The river also provides hydroelectric power to cities along its banks.

The Ohio River

The Ohio River is formed by the Allegheny River and the Monongahela River and it's the largest tributary of the Mississippi River.

The river is 981 miles long and flows northwest out of Pittsburgh and through or borders six states. As a result, the Ohio River is the source of drinking water for more than three million people.

The Ohio River, as a whole, has been ranked as one of the most polluted rivers in the US. The river was used by Native Americans as a major transportation and trade route.



