Wisconsin school district plans 'digital snow days'

RANDOM LAKE, Wis. - Snow and extreme cold is keeping many students in Wisconsin out of school, but that doesn't necessarily mean they can't still learn.
One school district in Random Lake is working on a pilot program called "digital snow days" that mixes school work with a little fun in the snow.
"We're trying to flip the school for a day," Superintendent Michael Trimberger told WTMJ. "We're always trying to look for different ways to give our students that advantage."
Now students of all ages will be logging in, instead of walking into class, if school is closed because of the weather. "Have parents and students become partners in the learning process and actually getting to see some of the creative ways that teachers are doing with their students," said Trimberger.
For the digital snow day, teachers prepare lessons outside the four walls of a classroom, many getting creative. For example, some physical education teachers are coming up with new class activities, like shoveling or playing in the snow. Students then take pictures of the activity or turn in the work online.
Not all are sold on the idea, but some high schoolers agree it could be worth the work. And it's a way to keep kids safe from the weather but still learning.
NBC/WTMJ
