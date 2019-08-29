Woman calls police on kids selling lemonade

NEWBURGH, N.Y. - Two Newburgh kids with entrepreneurial spirit set up a lemonade stand by the road. Their new business was almost cut short when a woman called police to complain.
The boys told News 12 Westchester that sometimes, when people stopped to buy a cup of lemonade, the cars behind would beep and the drivers would make nasty faces.
Instead of shutting down the fledgling business, officers Clayton Dubois and Thomas O'Connell bought a cup of lemonade and posed for pictures with the kids.
Police said the kids weren't doing anything wrong, but that their stand was creating some traffic.
The boys' story was posted on Facebook. Dozens of customers have stopped by since, and the kids have made several hundred dollars in three days.
CNN/News 12 Westchester
