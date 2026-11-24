BOGOTA, Colombia — A group of armed men with their faces covered seized a supermarket in the Colombian city of Cartagena on Tuesday and are holding an unknown number of hostages, Colombian police said.

Footage shared on social media showed dozens of people rushing out of the Exito supermarket in Cartagena’s La Castellana neighborhood Tuesday, while local media have shown footage of snipers on nearby buildings in what appears to be a standoff appears between the armed men and police.

Cartagena is one of Colombia's main tourist destinations. The city of a million people is famous for its well preserved 18th century architecture, and the thick stone walls built to defend it from pirate attacks.

Cartagena’s airport temporarily suspended its operations on Tuesday following the incident. But it later said in an X message that operations were slowly returning to normal.

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