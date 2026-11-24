UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — Maggie’s Farm’s South Hills distillery is headed to sheriff’s sale.

The acclaimed local distiller, legally Allegheny Distilling LLC, first opened the 22,000-square-foot facility at 1387 McLaughlin Road in 2024, after a two-year-long build out period. The space produced its rum, as well as its Personal Day Vodka Hard Seltzer, and had housed a 100-seat restaurant that closed in the summer of 2025. Its Strip District location, the original home for Maggie’s Farm, also quietly closed its doors, but then reopened in September. At the time, Founder Tim Russell announced that Maggie’s Farm was “continuing production at the Upper St. Clair distillery,” calling the period a “transition.”

Now, the Upper St. Clair facility is headed to auction. A new filing from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s office has listed the property as part of a sheriff’s sale scheduled for Monday, December 7. The property is listed by Enterprise Bank and has an initial cost and tax bid of $1,797.50. Allegheny County court records show that a judgment worth approximately $1.9 million was entered against Allegheny Distilling LLC in favor of Enterprise Bank in May of this year.

Click here to read more from our partners at the PIttsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group