The Pro Football Hall of Fame is starting to consider its next batch of infamous players who will be inducted in the Class of 2027.

On Tuesday, 52 players (20 offensive and 22 defensive) advanced in the voting process, including six Pittsburgh Steelers.

It’s the first year of eligibility for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Roethlisberger was the Steelers’ first-round pick in the 2004 Draft. He wore Black and Gold for 18 seasons and became the youngest quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl. He holds numerous team records and was selected to the Pro Bowl nine times.

Brown played with the Steelers from 2010-2018. He finished his 12-season NFL career with 928 receptions for 12,291 yards and 83 receiving touchdowns in 146 regular-season games.

The other four former Steelers nominees have repeatedly been up for induction: receiver Hines Ward, linebacker James Harrison, center Maurkice Pouncey and defensive end L.C. Greenwood.

The Selection Committee will reduce the current list down to 25 players in about two weeks. Eventually, just 15 candidates will be presented at the Selection Committee’s annual meeting ahead of Super Bowl LXI: 13 players, one coach (Bill Bellickick) and one contributor (Robert Kraft).

In the end, between three and seven new members will be selected for the Class of 2027.

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