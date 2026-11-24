A man on Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus’ most wanted list is in custody.

Michael Stoffer, 41, of Pittsburgh, had been a fugitive since the beginning of October.

Authorities issued a bench warrant for Stoffer following a probation violation linked to a 2018 guilty plea. That conviction involved multiple counts, including aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and a firearms violation. Stoffer also faced an active arrest warrant out of Pittsburgh for marijuana possession.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office developed information this week that Stoffer was inside a residence in the Spring Hill section of the city. Detectives arrived at the Rhine Street location on Tuesday, where they announced their presence and arrested Stoffer without incident.

He was subsequently transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

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